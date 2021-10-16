Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $74.00

Lemonade stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $74.00. The analysts previously had $90.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $65.45. 1260926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1167713. On Friday, Shares of closed at $65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $68.95 and has touched $65.28 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Lemonade last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade has generated ($3.63) earnings per share over the last year (($2.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lemonade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.77) to ($3.91) per share. Lemonade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Lemonade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.77) to ($3.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Lemonade is -22.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lemonade is -22.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lemonade has a P/B Ratio of 6.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:LMND) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$65.27 And 5 day price change is $1.93 (3.04%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,013,280. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $66.62 and 20 day price change is -$7.79 (-10.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,183,445. 50 day moving average is $71.64 and 50 day price change is -$14.19 ( -17.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,310,870. 200 day moving average is $97.95 and 200 day price change is -$64.44 (-49.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,394,311.

Other owners latest trading in Lemonade :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 7,599 which equates to market value of $0.51M and appx 0.00% owners of Lemonade

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 5,459 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Lemonade

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC were 7,680 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.10% owners of Lemonade

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 33.32% for Lemonade

