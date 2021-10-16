Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Target Lowered by Truist to $88.00

Moog stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Truist on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $88.00. The analysts previously had $94.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $79.90. 84376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110919. On Friday, Shares of closed at $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is N/A and its 200 day moving average is N/A. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $91.95. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $82.50 and has touched $79.89 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Moog last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Moog has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.6. Earnings for Moog are expected to grow by 11.58% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $5.59 per share. Moog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Moog are expected to grow by 11.58% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $5.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Moog is 57.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of Moog is 57.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 22.72. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:MOG.A) Moving Average Technical Analysis

50 day moving average is N/A and 50 day price change is N/A ( N/A) and with average volume for 50 days is : N/A. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Moog :

On 1/19/2016 shares held by River Wealth Advisors were 16,513 which equates to market value of $1M and appx 0.60% owners of Moog

On 1/15/2016 shares held by Alpha Windward were 6,480 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.30% owners of Moog

On 1/15/2016 shares held by Acadian Asset Management were 20,218 which equates to market value of $1.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Moog

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.73% for Moog

