Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $321.00

Everest Re Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $321.00. The analysts previously had $330.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $278.46. 227198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249395. On Friday, Shares of closed at $278.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $252.40. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $281.47. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $281.47 and has touched $277.18 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Everest Re Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year ($33.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to decrease by -4.10% in the coming year, from $34.15 to $32.75 per share. Everest Re Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Everest Re Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to decrease by -4.10% in the coming year, from $34.15 to $32.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 8.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 8.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Everest Re Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:RE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$270.75 And 5 day price change is $9.86 (3.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 217,960. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $259.76 and 20 day price change is $22.60 (8.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 210,355. 50 day moving average is $262.38 and 50 day price change is $19.28 ( 7.44%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 235,074. 200 day moving average is $252.40 and 200 day price change is $48.10 (20.88%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 276,892.

Other owners latest trading in Everest Re Group :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bartlett & Co. LLC were 1,865 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Everest Re Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 2,208 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Everest Re Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 228 which equates to market value of $57K and appx 0.00% owners of Everest Re Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.06% for Everest Re Group

