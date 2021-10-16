RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $166.00

RenaissanceRe stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $166.00. The analysts previously had $182.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $147.92. 359753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450192. On Friday, Shares of closed at $147.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $150.03 and has touched $146.86 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

RenaissanceRe last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RenaissanceRe has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($8.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for RenaissanceRe are expected to grow by 49.05% in the coming year, from $11.07 to $16.50 per share. RenaissanceRe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. RenaissanceRe will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for RenaissanceRe are expected to grow by 49.05% in the coming year, from $11.07 to $16.50 per share. The P/E ratio of RenaissanceRe is 18.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of RenaissanceRe is 18.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. RenaissanceRe has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:RNR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$146.72 And 5 day price change is $0.61 (0.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 465,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $142.71 and 20 day price change is $3.92 (2.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 438,065. 50 day moving average is $150.33 and 50 day price change is -$5.39 ( -3.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 371,810. 200 day moving average is $156.59 and 200 day price change is -$16.35 (-9.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 418,027.

Other owners latest trading in RenaissanceRe :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 4,656 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.00% owners of RenaissanceRe

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 8,043 which equates to market value of $1.12M and appx 0.00% owners of RenaissanceRe

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Unigestion Holding SA were 9,474 which equates to market value of $1.32M and appx 0.10% owners of RenaissanceRe

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 95.32% for RenaissanceRe

