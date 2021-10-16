Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Lowered by Bank of America Co. to $20.00

Virgin Galactic stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Bank of America Co. on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $20.00. The analysts previously had $25.00 target price. Bank of America Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $20.01. 59068605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13465111. On Friday, Shares of closed at $20.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $21.32 and has touched $19.87 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Virgin Galactic last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($1.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.95) per share. Virgin Galactic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -12.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -12.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Virgin Galactic has a P/B Ratio of 8.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:SPCE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$22.95 And 5 day price change is -$3.11 (-13.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 17,738,939. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.79 and 20 day price change is -$6.41 (-24.26%) and average 20 day moving volume is 13,555,190. 50 day moving average is $25.23 and 50 day price change is -$11.52 ( -36.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 15,954,052. 200 day moving average is $31.31 and 200 day price change is -$4.00 (-16.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 24,215,145.

Other owners latest trading in Virgin Galactic :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 5,968 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Virgin Galactic

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 4,557 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Virgin Galactic

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 36,454 which equates to market value of $0.92M and appx 0.00% owners of Virgin Galactic

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 21.21% for Virgin Galactic

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING