Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$17.00

Turquoise Hill Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by BMO Capital Markets on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$17.00. The analysts previously had C$20.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $13.13. 4730980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392504. On Friday, Shares of closed at $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $13.32 and has touched $11.92 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

Turquoise Hill Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business earned $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Turquoise Hill Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources is 4.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.01. The P/E ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources is 4.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 14.27. Turquoise Hill Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.31. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:TRQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$14.67 And 5 day price change is -$1.42 (-9.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,210,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.56 and 20 day price change is -$1.92 (-12.76%) and average 20 day moving volume is 611,595. 50 day moving average is $14.78 and 50 day price change is -$2.32 ( -15.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 514,606. 200 day moving average is $15.62 and 200 day price change is $0.49 (3.88%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 915,961.

Other owners latest trading in Turquoise Hill Resources :

On 9/7/2021 shares held by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. were 2,050 which equates to market value of $35K and appx 0.00% owners of Turquoise Hill Resources

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 91,860 which equates to market value of $1.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Turquoise Hill Resources

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 87,053 which equates to market value of $1.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Turquoise Hill Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 36.35% for Turquoise Hill Resources

