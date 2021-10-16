The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley to $167.00

The Travelers Companies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. stock Target Lowered by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $167.00. The analysts previously had $168.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of traded on Friday, reaching $155.64. 1040363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1197905. On Friday, Shares of closed at $155.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49. has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $163.29. While on yearly highs and lows, today has traded high as $158.46 and has touched $155.56 on the downward trend.

Earnings and What to expect:

The Travelers Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm earned $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Travelers Companies has generated $10.48 earnings per share over the last year ($14.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for The Travelers Companies are expected to grow by 1.96% in the coming year, from $12.25 to $12.49 per share. The Travelers Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. The Travelers Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1999992”.

The P/E ratio of The Travelers Companies is 10.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of The Travelers Companies is 10.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. The Travelers Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Travelers Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

(NYSE:TRV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$156.29 And 5 day price change is -$1.69 (-1.07%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,157,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $154.88 and 20 day price change is -$0.65 (-0.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,160,770. 50 day moving average is $156.84 and 50 day price change is $5.06 ( 3.36%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,067,996. 200 day moving average is $152.49 and 200 day price change is $16.56 (11.91%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,230,958.

Other owners latest trading in The Travelers Companies :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 4,217 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.00% owners of The Travelers Companies

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 4,322 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.10% owners of The Travelers Companies

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bartlett & Co. LLC were 44,309 which equates to market value of $6.74M and appx 0.10% owners of The Travelers Companies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.84% for The Travelers Companies

