Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Target Raised by CIBC to C$65.00

Precision Drilling stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Precision Drilling stock Target Raised by CIBC on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$65.00. The analysts previously had C$60.00 target price. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Precision Drilling traded up $1.04 on friday, reaching $49.36. 42977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36855. On friday, Shares of Precision Drilling closed at $49.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $49.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Precision Drilling today has traded high as $49.95 and has touched $48.43 on the downward trend.

Precision Drilling Earnings and What to expect:

Precision Drilling last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by $1.89. The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Its revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Precision Drilling has generated ($6.52) earnings per share over the last year (($10.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Precision Drilling are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.15) to ($1.51) per share. Precision Drilling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. Precision Drilling will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8393532”.

Earnings for Precision Drilling are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.15) to ($1.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Precision Drilling is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Precision Drilling is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precision Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$47.19 And 5 day price change is $4.33 (9.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is $49,660.00. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $41.10 and 20 day price change is $15.22 (44.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is $44,090.00. 50 day moving average is $35.82 and 50 day price change is $16.87 ( 51.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : $36,406.00. 200 day moving average is $30.26 and 200 day price change is $32.85 (198.97%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 81,050.

Other owners latest trading in Precision Drilling :

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 6,492 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Precision Drilling

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 8,458 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Precision Drilling

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 132,802 which equates to market value of $5.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Precision Drilling

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 39.88% for Precision Drilling

