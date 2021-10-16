HALLADOR ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business earned $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hallador Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.01 per share. Hallador Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLADOR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HNRG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hallador Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hallador Energy stock.

Hallador Energy

Earning (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition are expected to remain at ($0.48) per share in the coming year. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RODGERS SILICON VALLEY ACQUISITION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENVX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

ATHERSYS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys last released its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Athersys has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Athersys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to $0.23 per share. Athersys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATHERSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATHX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athersys in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Athersys stock.

Athersys

WARNER MUSIC GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Warner Music Group has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.6. Earnings for Warner Music Group are expected to grow by 45.95% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.08 per share. Warner Music Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WARNER MUSIC GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WMG)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Warner Music Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Warner Music Group stock.

Warner Music Group