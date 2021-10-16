DELTA AIR LINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 13th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm earned $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Its revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has generated ($10.76) earnings per share over the last year (($10.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Delta Air Lines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.39) to $4.40 per share. Delta Air Lines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELTA AIR LINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAL)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delta Air Lines in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Delta Air Lines stock.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group last released its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business earned $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. Its revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has generated $16.88 earnings per share over the last year ($15.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Earnings for UnitedHealth Group are expected to grow by 15.85% in the coming year, from $18.74 to $21.71 per share. UnitedHealth Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITEDHEALTH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNH)

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UnitedHealth Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 21 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UnitedHealth Group stock.

NURIX THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Nurix Therapeutics has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year (($2.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nurix Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.48) to ($2.89) per share. Nurix Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NURIX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NRIX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nurix Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nurix Therapeutics stock.

REPUBLIC BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm earned $65.40 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7.

IS REPUBLIC BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Bancorp stock.

