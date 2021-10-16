PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $4.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Pinnacle Financial Partners are expected to decrease by -3.62% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $6.12 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PNFP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pinnacle Financial Partners stock.

E2OPEN PARENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent last announced its earnings data on October 12th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. E2open Parent has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for E2open Parent are expected to grow by 63.64% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.18 per share.

IS E2OPEN PARENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETWO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for E2open Parent in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” E2open Parent stock.

BANK OF AMERICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company earned $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank of America has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Bank of America are expected to decrease by -6.89% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.11 per share. Bank of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bank of America stock.

KAROOOOO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo last released its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm earned $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. Karooooo has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for Karooooo are expected to grow by 25.86% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.46 per share.

IS KAROOOOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KARO)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karooooo in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Karooooo stock.

