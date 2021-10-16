PYXIS TANKERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company earned $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Pyxis Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PYXIS TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PXS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pyxis Tankers in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pyxis Tankers stock.

Pyxis Tankers

FULGENT GENETICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics has generated $8.85 earnings per share over the last year ($17.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Fulgent Genetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FULGENT GENETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLGT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fulgent Genetics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fulgent Genetics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLGT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fulgent Genetics

CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Cerevel Therapeutics has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year (($6.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cerevel Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.63) to ($1.84) per share. Cerevel Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerevel Therapeutics stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics

POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics has generated ($3.61) earnings per share over the last year (($2.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Poseida Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.81) to ($2.79) per share. Poseida Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSTX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Poseida Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Poseida Therapeutics stock.

Poseida Therapeutics