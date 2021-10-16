FULTON FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial last posted its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fulton Financial has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year ($1.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Fulton Financial are expected to decrease by -12.84% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.29 per share. Fulton Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Fulton Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 20th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS FULTON FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FULT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fulton Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fulton Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FULT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business earned $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clearside Biomedical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.35) per share. Clearside Biomedical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLSD)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearside Biomedical in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clearside Biomedical stock.

AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($1.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AgroFresh Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.64) per share. AgroFresh Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGFS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AgroFresh Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AgroFresh Solutions stock.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners last posted its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($2.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Green Brick Partners are expected to grow by 11.53% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.16 per share. Green Brick Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN BRICK PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRBK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Brick Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Green Brick Partners stock.

