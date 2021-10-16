INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Information Services Group has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for Information Services Group are expected to grow by 4.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.26 per share. Information Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Information Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:III)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Information Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Information Services Group stock.

EYENOVIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 million for the quarter. Eyenovia has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eyenovia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.68) per share. Eyenovia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EYENOVIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYEN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eyenovia in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eyenovia stock.

BLINK CHARGING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Blink Charging are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.49) per share. Blink Charging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLINK CHARGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLNK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blink Charging in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Blink Charging stock.

TRADEWEB MARKETS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.73 million. Tradeweb Markets has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.0. Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 11.04% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.71 per share. Tradeweb Markets has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Tradeweb Markets will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS TRADEWEB MARKETS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TW)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tradeweb Markets in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tradeweb Markets stock.

