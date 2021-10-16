VOXX INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International last released its earnings data on October 12th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. VOXX International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOXX INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VOXX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VOXX International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VOXX International stock.

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group last released its quarterly earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($0.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Esports Entertainment Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.36) to ($0.37) per share. Esports Entertainment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMBL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esports Entertainment Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Esports Entertainment Group stock.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance last announced its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company earned $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for Walgreens Boots Alliance are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.11 per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WBA)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Walgreens Boots Alliance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group last posted its earnings data on October 15th, 2021. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company earned $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Its revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Goldman Sachs Group has generated $34.25 earnings per share over the last year ($55.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for The Goldman Sachs Group are expected to decrease by -30.48% in the coming year, from $52.72 to $36.65 per share.

IS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GS)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Goldman Sachs Group stock.

