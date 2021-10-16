Transportation sector’s Grindrod Shipping’s (NASDAQ:GRIN) Buy rating Reiterated by Noble Financial – 4 stars

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial – 4 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 276.3M and a beta of 1.08. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low $3.22 of and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping traded up $0.37 on friday, reaching $14.40. 132,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313600. Shares of Grindrod Shipping at close on friday were at $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is 9.67.Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Grindrod Shipping’s today has traded high as $14.50 and has touched $14.13 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 14.38 And 5 day price change is 0.13 (0.91%) with average volume for 5 day average is 175,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 15.13 and 20 day price change is -4 (-21.74%) and average 20 day moving volume is 332,330. 50 day moving average is 15.06 and 50 day price change is 2.6 ( 22.03%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 234,152. 200 day moving average is 9.67 and 200 day price change is 10.5 (269.23%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 109,241.

Grindrod Shipping Earnings and What to expect:

Grindrod Shipping last issued its earnings results on August 18th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $71.83 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Grindrod Shipping are expected to decrease by -8.41% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $4.14 per share. Grindrod Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Grindrod Shipping are expected to decrease by -8.41% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Grindrod Shipping is -12.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Grindrod Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Grindrod Shipping :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FNY Investment Advisers LLC were 25,905 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.20% owners of Grindrod Shipping

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 56,114 which equates to market value of $0.61M and appx 0.00% owners of Grindrod Shipping

On 8/16/2021 shares held by QVT Financial LP were 1,210,211 which equates to market value of $11.87M and appx 0.80% owners of Grindrod Shipping

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 7.65% for Grindrod Shipping

