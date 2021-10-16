UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Raised by Evercore ISI – 2 stars to $480.00

UnitedHealth Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. UnitedHealth Group stock Target Raised by Evercore ISI – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $480.00. The analysts previously had $360.00 target price. Evercore ISI – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group traded up $7.71 on friday, reaching $428.07. 3312213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2944860. On friday, Shares of UnitedHealth Group closed at $428.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.97 and its 200 day moving average is $387.78.UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $433.50. While on yearly highs and lows, UnitedHealth Group today has traded high as $430.49 and has touched $421.50 on the downward trend.

UnitedHealth Group Earnings and What to expect:

UnitedHealth Group last issued its earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company earned $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has generated $16.88 earnings per share over the last year ($15.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Earnings for UnitedHealth Group are expected to grow by 15.85% in the coming year, from $18.74 to $21.71 per share. UnitedHealth Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

UnitedHealth Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UnitedHealth Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$412.04 And 5 day price change is $19.61 (4.80%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,390,640. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $404.22 and 20 day price change is $7.91 (1.88%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,954,150. 50 day moving average is $411.97 and 50 day price change is $16.88 ( 4.11%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,627,264. 200 day moving average is $387.78 and 200 day price change is $83.08 (24.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,980,639.

Other owners latest trading in UnitedHealth Group :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 18,236 which equates to market value of $7.13M and appx 0.50% owners of UnitedHealth Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 3,626 which equates to market value of $1.42M and appx 0.20% owners of UnitedHealth Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Cohen Klingenstein LLC were 27,700 which equates to market value of $10.82M and appx 0.50% owners of UnitedHealth Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.21% for UnitedHealth Group

