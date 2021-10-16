Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Target Raised by CIBC to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vermilion Energy stock Target Raised by CIBC on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$15.00. The analysts previously had C$12.50 target price. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Vermilion Energy traded down -$0.08 on friday, reaching $10.90. 1786746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2770048. On friday, Shares of Vermilion Energy closed at $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.47. While on yearly highs and lows, Vermilion Energy today has traded high as $11.40 and has touched $10.89 on the downward trend.

Vermilion Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Vermilion Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on August 15th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265 million. Vermilion Energy has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year ($4.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for Vermilion Energy are expected to decrease by -64.65% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $1.11 per share. Vermilion Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021.

The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is 2.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is 2.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.96. Vermilion Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$10.89 And 5 day price change is -$0.04 (-0.37%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,274,540. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $9.85 and 20 day price change is $3.27 (42.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,096,855. 50 day moving average is $8.02 and 50 day price change is $3.90 ( 55.71%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,528,636. 200 day moving average is $7.31 and 200 day price change is $6.42 (143.30%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,378,635.

Other owners latest trading in Vermilion Energy :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 134,541 which equates to market value of $1.33M and appx 0.20% owners of Vermilion Energy

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC were 256,711 which equates to market value of $2.54M and appx 1.00% owners of Vermilion Energy

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 63,679 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.10% owners of Vermilion Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 17.67% for Vermilion Energy

