Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Raised by Truist to $56.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Walgreens Boots Alliance stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $56.00. The analysts previously had $52.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance traded down -$1.85 on friday, reaching $48.92. 11856648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5825594. On friday, Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance closed at $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. While on yearly highs and lows, Walgreens Boots Alliance today has traded high as $51.66 and has touched $48.80 on the downward trend.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings and What to expect:

Walgreens Boots Alliance last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business earned $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Its revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for Walgreens Boots Alliance are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.11 per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Walgreens Boots Alliance are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 18.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 18.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a PEG Ratio of 1.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$48.36 And 5 day price change is $1.54 (3.25%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,994,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.92 and 20 day price change is -$0.70 (-1.41%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,464,535. 50 day moving average is $48.73 and 50 day price change is $1.99 ( 4.24%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,540,078. 200 day moving average is $50.27 and 200 day price change is $9.58 (24.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,879,331.

Other owners latest trading in Walgreens Boots Alliance :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 13,870 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.00% owners of Walgreens Boots Alliance

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bartlett & Co. LLC were 32,661 which equates to market value of $1.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Walgreens Boots Alliance

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 115,399 which equates to market value of $5.43M and appx 0.10% owners of Walgreens Boots Alliance

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 55.65% for Walgreens Boots Alliance

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING