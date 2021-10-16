GOODRX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

GoodRx last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business earned $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GoodRx are expected to grow by 600.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.28 per share. GoodRx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. GoodRx will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS GOODRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDRX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoodRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GoodRx stock.

CERENCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Cerence last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.4. Earnings for Cerence are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.75 per share. Cerence has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNC)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerence in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerence stock.

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Alignment Healthcare last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm earned $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. Alignment Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Alignment Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.48) per share. Alignment Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALHC)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alignment Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alignment Healthcare stock.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Advanced Energy Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm earned $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year ($4.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Earnings for Advanced Energy Industries are expected to grow by 31.97% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $5.49 per share. Advanced Energy Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021. Advanced Energy Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 8th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEIS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advanced Energy Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Advanced Energy Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AEIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

