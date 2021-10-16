FUEL TECH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Fuel Tech last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. Fuel Tech has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Fuel Tech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUEL TECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTEK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fuel Tech in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fuel Tech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTEK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WORKDAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Workday last posted its earnings results on August 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Its revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Workday are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.09 to ($0.09) per share. Workday has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKDAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WDAY)

29 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workday in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 25 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Workday stock.

ACV AUCTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

ACV Auctions last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. ACV Auctions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ACV Auctions are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.71) per share. ACV Auctions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACV AUCTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACVA)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACV Auctions in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACV Auctions stock.

INTERFACE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Interface last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for Interface are expected to grow by 16.50% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.20 per share. Interface has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021. Interface will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

