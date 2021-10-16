CENTURY BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Century Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($7.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Century Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Hingham Institution for Savings last released its quarterly earnings results on July 13th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($31.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Hingham Institution for Savings has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

CITIGROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Citigroup last released its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company earned $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year ($9.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Citigroup are expected to decrease by -20.96% in the coming year, from $9.97 to $7.88 per share. Citigroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 21st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITIGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:C)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citigroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Citigroup stock.

BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Bank of South Carolina last posted its earnings data on July 8th, 2021. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Bank of South Carolina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

