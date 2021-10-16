GOLUB CAPITAL BDC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Golub Capital BDC last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Golub Capital BDC are expected to grow by 0.85% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.18 per share. Golub Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golub Capital BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Golub Capital BDC stock.

COWEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Cowen last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business earned $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen has generated $11.37 earnings per share over the last year ($9.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Earnings for Cowen are expected to decrease by -27.59% in the coming year, from $8.70 to $6.30 per share. Cowen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 29th, 2021. Cowen will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1874925”.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cowen in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cowen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COWN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AKERO THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Akero Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.11. Akero Therapeutics has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Akero Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.99) to ($3.65) per share. Akero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akero Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akero Therapeutics stock.

METHANEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Methanex last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990 million. Methanex has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Earnings for Methanex are expected to decrease by -38.34% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $3.20 per share. Methanex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Methanex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Methanex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Methanex stock.

