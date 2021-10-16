IMV EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

IMV last issued its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IMV are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.47) per share. IMV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMV A BUY RIGHT NOW?

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMV in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” IMV stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IMV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IMV

Femasys last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Femasys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Femasys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Femasys in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Femasys stock.

Femasys

Better Choice last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Better Choice has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Better Choice are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($0.19) per share. Better Choice has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Better Choice in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Better Choice stock.

Better Choice

T-Mobile US last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm earned $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Earnings for T-Mobile US are expected to grow by 40.65% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.46 per share. T-Mobile US has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for T-Mobile US in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” T-Mobile US stock.

T-Mobile US