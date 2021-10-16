THE HACKETT GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

The Hackett Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.11 per share. The Hackett Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hackett Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hackett Group stock.

Elevation Oncology last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $4.46. Elevation Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Elevation Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.02) to ($1.64) per share. Elevation Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elevation Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Elevation Oncology stock.

ATA last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. ATA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ATA are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($1.28) per share. ATA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ATA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ATA stock.

Lantronix last posted its earnings data on August 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 million. Lantronix has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Lantronix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lantronix in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lantronix stock.

