FEDNAT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

FedNat last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $2.03. The business earned $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. FedNat has generated ($5.21) earnings per share over the last year (($8.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FedNat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.05) to $0.40 per share. FedNat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDNAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNHC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FedNat in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FedNat stock.

CMC MATERIALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

CMC Materials last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm earned $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. Its revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. CMC Materials has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year (($1.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CMC Materials are expected to grow by 1.47% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $7.60 per share. CMC Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CMC MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCMP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CMC Materials in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CMC Materials stock.

AAON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

AAON last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Earnings for AAON are expected to grow by 7.80% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.52 per share. AAON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AAON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAON)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AAON in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AAON stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLOVIR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

AlloVir last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. AlloVir has generated ($2.59) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for AlloVir are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.12) to ($2.29) per share. AlloVir has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLOVIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALVR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AlloVir in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AlloVir stock.

