FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business earned $2.83 million during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Finch Therapeutics Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($2.28) per share. Finch Therapeutics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNCH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Finch Therapeutics Group stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group

PACTIV EVERGREEN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year (($1.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pactiv Evergreen are expected to grow by 108.57% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $1.46 per share. Pactiv Evergreen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACTIV EVERGREEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTVE)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pactiv Evergreen in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pactiv Evergreen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pactiv Evergreen

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm earned $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -0.45% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.47 per share. Aspen Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZPN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aspen Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AZPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Aspen Technology

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business earned $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Its revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.46) earnings per share over the last year (($7.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.15) to ($3.89) per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

IS ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALNY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals