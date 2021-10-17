FLEXSHOPPER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. FlexShopper has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FlexShopper are expected to grow by 3,050.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.63 per share. FlexShopper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEXSHOPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FPAY)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FlexShopper in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FlexShopper stock.

FlexShopper

ENTEGRIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. Earnings for Entegris are expected to grow by 14.76% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.81 per share. Entegris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Entegris will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS ENTEGRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENTG)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entegris in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entegris stock.

Entegris

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm earned $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. AbCellera Biologics has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Earnings for AbCellera Biologics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.31 to ($0.31) per share. AbCellera Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABCL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AbCellera Biologics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AbCellera Biologics stock.

AbCellera Biologics

NETFLIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix last issued its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Its revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year ($9.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 22.25% in the coming year, from $10.38 to $12.69 per share. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Netflix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 19th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS NETFLIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFLX)

40 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Netflix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Netflix stock.

Netflix