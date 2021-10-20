Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets to $93.00

Apollo Global Management stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Apollo Global Management stock Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $93.00. The analysts previously had $80.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Apollo Global Management traded up $0.77 on tuesday, reaching $73.97. 2184555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2457340. On tuesday, Shares of Apollo Global Management closed at $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $75.14. While on yearly highs and lows, Apollo Global Management today has traded high as $74.69 and has touched $72.80 on the downward trend.

Apollo Global Management Earnings and What to expect:

Guaranty Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 17th, 2021. The reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for Guaranty Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.85% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $2.80 per share.

Earnings for Guaranty Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.85% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 10.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.14. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 10.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$70.22 And 5 day price change is $8.35 (12.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,237,540. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $64.71 and 20 day price change is $14.98 (25.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,656,900. 50 day moving average is $61.70 and 50 day price change is $14.29 ( 23.78%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,164,510. 200 day moving average is $55.67 and 200 day price change is $26.25 (54.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,257,112.

Other owners latest trading in Apollo Global Management :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 20,176 which equates to market value of $1.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Apollo Global Management

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Townsend & Associates Inc were 26,199 which equates to market value of $1.71M and appx 0.80% owners of Apollo Global Management

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp were 3,500 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Apollo Global Management

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.47% for Apollo Global Management

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING