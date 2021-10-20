Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Canadian National Railway stock Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$160.00. The analysts previously had C$155.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded up $7.25 on tuesday, reaching $131.62. 1889748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1924158. On tuesday, Shares of Canadian National Railway closed at $131.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30.Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $132.82. While on yearly highs and lows, Canadian National Railway today has traded high as $132.82 and has touched $127.99 on the downward trend.

Canadian National Railway Earnings and What to expect:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$124.55 And 5 day price change is $11.86 (9.99%) with average volume for 5 day average is 955,517. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $118.75 and 20 day price change is $15.63 (13.59%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,193,414. 50 day moving average is $115.72 and 50 day price change is $23.32 ( 21.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,376,600. 200 day moving average is $111.30 and 200 day price change is $19.57 (17.63%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,720,071.

Other owners latest trading in Canadian National Railway :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 681 which equates to market value of $78K and appx 0.00% owners of Canadian National Railway

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management were 113,330 which equates to market value of $13.11M and appx 3.40% owners of Canadian National Railway

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP were 8,086 which equates to market value of $0.84M and appx 0.40% owners of Canadian National Railway

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.45% for Canadian National Railway

