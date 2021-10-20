Computer and Technology sector’s Sensata Technologies’s (NYSE:ST) Buy rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird – 3 stars

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird – 3 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, market cap of 9.0B and a beta of 1.4. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low $42.52 of and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Shares of Sensata Technologies traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883516. Shares of Sensata Technologies at close on Tuesday were at $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is 57.77.Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $64.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Sensata Technologies’s today has traded high as $57.14 and has touched $56.99 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 57.39 And 5 day price change is 0.37 (0.0065) with average volume for 5 day average is 996,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 56.49 and 20 day price change is 2.25 (0.0411) and average 20 day moving volume is 795,920. 50 day moving average is 57.62 and 50 day price change is -1.58 ( -2.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 763,916. 200 day moving average is 57.77 and 200 day price change is 5.03 (0.0968) and with average volume for 200 days is : 946,417.

Sensata Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Sensata Technologies last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Its revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Earnings for Sensata Technologies are expected to grow by 14.33% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $4.07 per share. Sensata Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Sensata Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160754”.

The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 24.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Sensata Technologies is 24.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.57. Sensata Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sensata Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Sensata Technologies :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 28,447 which equates to market value of $1.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Sensata Technologies

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Ellevest Inc. were 3,777 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Sensata Technologies

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Gradient Investments LLC were 262,667 which equates to market value of $14.37M and appx 0.40% owners of Sensata Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.61% for Sensata Technologies

