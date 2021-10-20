Computer and Technology sector’s Splunk’s (NASDAQ:SPLK) Buy rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC – 4 stars

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC – 4 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 26.8B and a beta of 1.22. Splunk has a twelve month low $110.28 of and a twelve month high of $222.19.

Shares of Splunk traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. 2,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1469241. Shares of Splunk at close on Tuesday were at $167.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.3 and its 200 day moving average is 143.42.Splunk has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $222.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Splunk’s today has traded high as $167.88 and has touched $165.39 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 165 And 5 day price change is 4.41 (0.0273) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,283,772. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 152.15 and 20 day price change is 16.11 (0.1075) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,466,028. 50 day moving average is 151.3 and 50 day price change is 24.69 ( 0.1747) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,740,001. 200 day moving average is 143.42 and 200 day price change is -0.72 (-0.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,145,111.

Splunk Earnings and What to expect:

Splunk last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 24th, 2021. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm earned $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk has generated ($4.55) earnings per share over the last year (($7.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Splunk are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.71) to ($6.39) per share. Splunk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Splunk has a P/B Ratio of 16.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Splunk :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 4,770 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.00% owners of Splunk

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Bristlecone Advisors LLC were 9,799 which equates to market value of $1.42M and appx 0.20% owners of Splunk

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 372,070 which equates to market value of $53.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Splunk

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.42% for Splunk

