Computer and Technology sector’s Veeva Systems’s (NYSE:VEEV) Buy rating Reiterated by William Blair – 4 stars

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at William Blair – 4 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, market cap of 49.1B and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low $235.74 of and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Shares of Veeva Systems traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $320.11. 694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705851. Shares of Veeva Systems at close on Tuesday were at $320.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.51 and its 200 day moving average is 292.06.Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $319.83 and a 12 month high of $343.96. While on yearly highs and lows, Veeva Systems’s today has traded high as $320.47 and has touched $319.83 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 309.29 And 5 day price change is 33.24 (0.1162) with average volume for 5 day average is 760,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 293.37 and 20 day price change is 20.6 (0.069) and average 20 day moving volume is 673,785. 50 day moving average is 306.51 and 50 day price change is -13.1 ( -3.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 813,608. 200 day moving average is 292.06 and 200 day price change is 44.98 (0.164) and with average volume for 200 days is : 801,674.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Veeva Systems Earnings and What to expect:

Veeva Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 31st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business earned $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Its revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.8. Earnings for Veeva Systems are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.86 per share. Veeva Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Veeva Systems are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 121.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 121.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.57. Veeva Systems has a PEG Ratio of 6.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Veeva Systems has a P/B Ratio of 18.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Veeva Systems :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 3,442 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.00% owners of Veeva Systems

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Bristlecone Advisors LLC were 10,116 which equates to market value of $2.92M and appx 0.40% owners of Veeva Systems

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 16,351 which equates to market value of $4.71M and appx 0.10% owners of Veeva Systems

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.78% for Veeva Systems

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING