Consumer Staples sector’s The Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE:PG) Hold rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank – 4 stars

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its Hold rating Reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank – 4 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, market cap of 340.1B and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low $121.54 of and a twelve month high of $147.23.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble traded down -$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $140.18. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7012339. Shares of The Procter & Gamble at close on Tuesday were at $140.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is 136.3.The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $147.23. While on yearly highs and lows, The Procter & Gamble’s today has traded high as $140.18 and has touched $139.88 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 142.41 And 5 day price change is -1.88 (-1.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,476,203. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 141.68 and 20 day price change is -3.04 (-2.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,062,421. 50 day moving average is 142.97 and 50 day price change is -1.71 ( -1.20%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 6,315,694. 200 day moving average is 136.3 and 200 day price change is 1.86 (0.0134) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,797,741.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

The Procter & Gamble Earnings and What to expect:

The Procter & Gamble last announced its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm earned $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Procter & Gamble has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year ($5.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for The Procter & Gamble are expected to grow by 7.41% in the coming year, from $5.94 to $6.38 per share.

Earnings for The Procter & Gamble are expected to grow by 7.41% in the coming year, from $5.94 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 25.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 25.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.07. The Procter & Gamble has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Procter & Gamble has a P/B Ratio of 7.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in The Procter & Gamble :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by KCS Wealth Advisory were 14,008 which equates to market value of $1.96M and appx 0.90% owners of The Procter & Gamble

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 228,332 which equates to market value of $31.92M and appx 0.30% owners of The Procter & Gamble

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Strategic Investment Advisors MI were 15,758 which equates to market value of $2.20M and appx 0.50% owners of The Procter & Gamble

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 62.51% for The Procter & Gamble

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING