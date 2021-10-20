Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $160.00

Dover stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Dover stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $160.00. The analysts previously had $152.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Dover traded up $2.61 on tuesday, reaching $170.48. 299959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830702. On tuesday, Shares of Dover closed at $170.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33.Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. While on yearly highs and lows, Dover today has traded high as $171.24 and has touched $167.80 on the downward trend.

Dover Earnings and What to expect:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 17th, 2021. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year ($6.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association are expected to decrease by -29.89% in the coming year, from $6.59 to $4.62 per share.

Earnings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association are expected to decrease by -29.89% in the coming year, from $6.59 to $4.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 9.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.14. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 9.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$166.55 And 5 day price change is $13.07 (8.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 891,448. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $160.62 and 20 day price change is $8.20 (5.05%) and average 20 day moving volume is 680,477. 50 day moving average is $167.04 and 50 day price change is -$1.30 ( -0.76%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 761,587. 200 day moving average is $148.33 and 200 day price change is $46.39 (37.39%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 746,359.

Other owners latest trading in Dover :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Csenge Advisory Group were 1,318 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Dover

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 31,244 which equates to market value of $4.86M and appx 0.00% owners of Dover

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Strategic Investment Advisors MI were 12,762 which equates to market value of $1.99M and appx 0.40% owners of Dover

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.00% for Dover

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING