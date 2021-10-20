El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

El Pollo Loco stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. El Pollo Loco Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of El Pollo Loco traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 40674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98332. Shares of El Pollo Loco were trading at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $21.96. While on yearly highs and lows, El Pollo Loco's today has traded high as $15.29 and has touched $14.88 on the downward trend.

El Pollo Loco Earnings and What to expect:

El Pollo Loco last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for El Pollo Loco are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.97 per share. El Pollo Loco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. El Pollo Loco will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723837”.

The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 19.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of El Pollo Loco is 19.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.09. El Pollo Loco has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $15.47 And 5 day price change is -$1.51 (-9.15%) with average volume for 5 day average is 176,499. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $16.56 and 20 day price change is -$1.92 (-11.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 98,970. 50 day moving average is $17.29 and 50 day price change is -$2.97 ( -16.53%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 92,462. 200 day moving average is $17.95 and 200 day price change is -$3.59 (-19.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 187,603.

Other owners latest trading in El Pollo Loco :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. were 33,000 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.20% owners of El Pollo Loco

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 14,379 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of El Pollo Loco

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 45,237 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of El Pollo Loco

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 46.92% for El Pollo Loco

