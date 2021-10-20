Finance sector’s Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) Buy rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird – 3 stars

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird – 3 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 7.8B and a beta of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low $27.88 of and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2766505. Shares of Americold Realty Trust at close on Tuesday were at $29.89. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is 36.6.Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $40.85. While on yearly highs and lows, Americold Realty Trust's today has traded high as $29.95 and has touched $29.89 on the downward trend.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 29.92 And 5 day price change is 0.76 (0.0261) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,529,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 29.42 and 20 day price change is -1.79 (-5.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,160,520. 50 day moving average is 33.53 and 50 day price change is -6.55 ( -18.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,465,012. 200 day moving average is 36.6 and 200 day price change is -5.87 (-16.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,085,362.

Americold Realty Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Americold Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Americold Realty Trust has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Americold Realty Trust are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.40 per share. Americold Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Americold Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10160966”.

Earnings for Americold Realty Trust are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Americold Realty Trust is -114.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Americold Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 17.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Americold Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Americold Realty Trust :

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Eii Capital Management Inc. were 35,622 which equates to market value of $1.04M and appx 0.50% owners of Americold Realty Trust

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 341,947 which equates to market value of $9.93M and appx 0.10% owners of Americold Realty Trust

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 75,421 which equates to market value of $2.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Americold Realty Trust

