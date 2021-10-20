First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

First Solar stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. First Solar Downgraded by Guggenheim on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of First Solar traded down -$3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $105.04. 1711343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2095748. Shares of First Solar were trading at $105.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69.First Solar has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $112.50. While on yearly highs and lows, First Solar’s today has traded high as $105.04 and has touched $101.15 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

First Solar Earnings and What to expect:

First Solar last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business earned $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($5.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for First Solar are expected to decrease by -33.56% in the coming year, from $4.32 to $2.87 per share. First Solar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for First Solar are expected to decrease by -33.56% in the coming year, from $4.32 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of First Solar is 20.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of First Solar is 20.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.27. First Solar has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First Solar has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $106.08 And 5 day price change is $3.01 (2.86%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,998,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $98.86 and 20 day price change is $13.27 (13.97%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,749,725. 50 day moving average is $97.62 and 50 day price change is $13.57 ( 14.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,676,320. 200 day moving average is $88.69 and 200 day price change is $7.04 (6.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,184,066.

Other owners latest trading in First Solar :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 2,905 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of First Solar

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 32,989 which equates to market value of $3.15M and appx 0.00% owners of First Solar

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 22,595 which equates to market value of $2.16M and appx 0.00% owners of First Solar

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.18% for First Solar

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING