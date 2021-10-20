Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $33.00

Halliburton stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Halliburton stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $33.00. The analysts previously had $28.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Halliburton traded down -$0.01 on tuesday, reaching $26.10. 4145583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9800602. On tuesday, Shares of Halliburton closed at $26.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $26.68. While on yearly highs and lows, Halliburton today has traded high as $26.36 and has touched $25.91 on the downward trend.

Halliburton Earnings and What to expect:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$25.82 And 5 day price change is $1.67 (6.80%) with average volume for 5 day average is 11,212,685. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.59 and 20 day price change is $6.41 (32.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 10,549,546. 50 day moving average is $21.33 and 50 day price change is $5.95 ( 29.42%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 8,532,148. 200 day moving average is $21.45 and 200 day price change is $5.75 (28.15%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 9,573,153.

Other owners latest trading in Halliburton :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 25,220 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Halliburton

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 74,484 which equates to market value of $1.61M and appx 0.00% owners of Halliburton

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP were 166,629 which equates to market value of $3.43M and appx 1.70% owners of Halliburton

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.66% for Halliburton

