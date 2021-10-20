Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Liminal BioSciences stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Liminal BioSciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences traded down -$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 59205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94832. Shares of Liminal BioSciences were trading at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.07. While on yearly highs and lows, Liminal BioSciences's today has traded high as $2.00 and has touched $1.88 on the downward trend.

Liminal BioSciences Earnings and What to expect:

Liminal BioSciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences has generated ($3.06) earnings per share over the last year (($3.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liminal BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($1.03) per share. Liminal BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Liminal BioSciences is -0.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liminal BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1.95 And 5 day price change is -$0.07 (-3.47%) with average volume for 5 day average is 60,824. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.13 and 20 day price change is -$0.64 (-24.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 85,976. 50 day moving average is $2.37 and 50 day price change is -$1.05 ( -35.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 195,340. 200 day moving average is $3.87 and 200 day price change is -$2.32 (-54.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 900,864.

Other owners latest trading in Liminal BioSciences :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 13,524 which equates to market value of $53K and appx 0.00% owners of Liminal BioSciences

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 21,641 which equates to market value of $84K and appx 0.00% owners of Liminal BioSciences

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 21,641 which equates to market value of $84K and appx 0.00% owners of Liminal BioSciences

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 0.67% for Liminal BioSciences

