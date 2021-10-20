Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Magenta Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Magenta Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 10884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223358. Shares of Magenta Therapeutics were trading at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.20. While on yearly highs and lows, Magenta Therapeutics's today has traded high as $6.67 and has touched $6.34 on the downward trend.

Magenta Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Magenta Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Magenta Therapeutics has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Magenta Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($1.46) per share. Magenta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Magenta Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Magenta Therapeutics is -4.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Magenta Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $6.68 And 5 day price change is -$0.49 (-7.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 118,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $7.12 and 20 day price change is -$0.95 (-12.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 142,330. 50 day moving average is $6.80 and 50 day price change is -$0.24 ( -3.63%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 213,386. 200 day moving average is $9.57 and 200 day price change is -$1.28 (-16.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 250,169.

Other owners latest trading in Magenta Therapeutics :

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 15,395 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Magenta Therapeutics

On 8/30/2021 shares held by Integral Health Asset Management LLC were 75,000 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.20% owners of Magenta Therapeutics

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC were 9,144 which equates to market value of $89K and appx 0.10% owners of Magenta Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 58.25% for Magenta Therapeutics

