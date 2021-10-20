ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ManTech International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ManTech International Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of ManTech International traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $83.25. 14390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113937. Shares of ManTech International were trading at $83.25 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73.ManTech International has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $101.35. While on yearly highs and lows, ManTech International's today has traded high as $83.25 and has touched $81.82 on the downward trend.

ManTech International Earnings and What to expect:

ManTech International last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for ManTech International are expected to grow by 4.14% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.77 per share. ManTech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. ManTech International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 25.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 25.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.56. ManTech International has a PEG Ratio of 4.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ManTech International has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $81.10 And 5 day price change is $1.54 (1.92%) with average volume for 5 day average is 93,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $78.21 and 20 day price change is $8.93 (12.25%) and average 20 day moving volume is 85,805. 50 day moving average is $78.77 and 50 day price change is -$1.87 ( -2.23%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 110,648. 200 day moving average is $84.73 and 200 day price change is -$6.60 (-7.47%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 150,219.

Other owners latest trading in ManTech International :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC were 6,256 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.20% owners of ManTech International

On 10/18/2021 shares held by First Bank & Trust were 1,941 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.10% owners of ManTech International

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 15,013 which equates to market value of $1.14M and appx 0.00% owners of ManTech International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.06% for ManTech International

