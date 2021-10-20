Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Matterport stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Matterport Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Matterport traded down -$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 455518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4121260. Shares of Matterport were trading at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Matterport has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Matterport's today has traded high as $19.37 and has touched $18.86 on the downward trend.

Matterport Earnings and What to expect:

Matterport last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $29.50 million during the quarter. Matterport has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Matterport are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.30) per share. Matterport has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Matterport will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.21 And 5 day price change is -$0.34 (-1.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,647,620. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.72 and 20 day price change is -$2.42 (-11.08%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,976,380. 50 day moving average is $17.87 and 50 day price change is $3.91 ( 25.21%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,627,180. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Matterport :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 33,493 which equates to market value of $0.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Matterport

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Belvedere Trading LLC were 18,039 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Matterport

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 106,053 which equates to market value of $2.01M and appx 0.10% owners of Matterport

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 29.15% for Matterport

