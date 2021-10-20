Medical sector’s Editas Medicine’s (NASDAQ:EDIT) Buy rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird – 3 stars

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird – 3 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 2.7B and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low $27.12 of and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Shares of Editas Medicine traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 4,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1908493. Shares of Editas Medicine at close on Tuesday were at $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is 48.47.Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $99.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Editas Medicine’s today has traded high as $39.55 and has touched $39.07 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 38.75 And 5 day price change is 1.38 (3.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 898,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 42.4 and 20 day price change is -19.86 (-33.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,135,610. 50 day moving average is 54.88 and 50 day price change is -21.84 ( -35.75%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,795,276. 200 day moving average is 48.47 and 200 day price change is -37.59 (-48.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,000,994.

Editas Medicine Earnings and What to expect:

Editas Medicine last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Editas Medicine has generated ($1.98) earnings per share over the last year (($2.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Editas Medicine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.56) to ($3.64) per share. Editas Medicine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Editas Medicine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.56) to ($3.64) per share. Editas Medicine has a P/B Ratio of 6.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Editas Medicine :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by McGuire Investment Group LLC were 26,851 which equates to market value of $1.10M and appx 0.20% owners of Editas Medicine

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 26,302 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of Editas Medicine

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 19,233 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.00% owners of Editas Medicine

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.81% for Editas Medicine

