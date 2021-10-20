Medical sector’s Tilray’s (NASDAQ:TLRY) Buy rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – 2 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 5.2B and a beta of 2.65. Tilray has a twelve month low $5.25 of and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Shares of Tilray traded down -$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 1,212,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18412018. Shares of Tilray at close on Tuesday were at $11.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is 17.72.Tilray has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $67.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Tilray’s today has traded high as $11.67 and has touched $11.17 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 10.78 And 5 day price change is 1.25 (12.15%) with average volume for 5 day average is 22,346,396. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 10.99 and 20 day price change is -0.09 (-0.77%) and average 20 day moving volume is 18,909,350. 50 day moving average is 12.15 and 50 day price change is -3.25 ( -21.97%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 16,710,693. 200 day moving average is 17.72 and 200 day price change is 2.03 (21.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 27,699,408.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Tilray Earnings and What to expect:

Tilray last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tilray has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($1.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tilray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.01) per share. Tilray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Tilray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Tilray is -6.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tilray is -6.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tilray has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Tilray :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. were 15,605 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Tilray

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Polianta Ltd were 108,200 which equates to market value of $1.22M and appx 0.60% owners of Tilray

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 38,323 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Tilray

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 11.34% for Tilray

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING