Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Monopar Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Monopar Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics traded down -$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 5688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124273. Shares of Monopar Therapeutics were trading at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.01. While on yearly highs and lows, Monopar Therapeutics's today has traded high as $5.00 and has touched $4.81 on the downward trend.

Monopar Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Monopar Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Monopar Therapeutics has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Monopar Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($1.23) per share. Monopar Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Monopar Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($1.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Monopar Therapeutics is -6.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monopar Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $4.93 And 5 day price change is $0.31 (6.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 11,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.83 and 20 day price change is -$0.16 (-3.17%) and average 20 day moving volume is 16,050. 50 day moving average is $4.94 and 50 day price change is -$0.13 ( -2.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 82,108. 200 day moving average is $5.96 and 200 day price change is -$1.37 (-21.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 127,164.

Other owners latest trading in Monopar Therapeutics :

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Royal Bank of Canada were 5,130 which equates to market value of $30K and appx 0.00% owners of Monopar Therapeutics

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Geode Capital Management LLC were 28,761 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Monopar Therapeutics

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Vanguard Group Inc. were 97,462 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of Monopar Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.48% for Monopar Therapeutics

