Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mustang Bio stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Mustang Bio Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Mustang Bio traded down -$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 164948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933139. Shares of Mustang Bio were trading at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.22. While on yearly highs and lows, Mustang Bio’s today has traded high as $2.30 and has touched $2.21 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Mustang Bio Earnings and What to expect:

Mustang Bio last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Mustang Bio has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mustang Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.74) per share. Mustang Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Mustang Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Mustang Bio is -2.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mustang Bio is -2.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mustang Bio has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.28 And 5 day price change is -$0.06 (-2.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 654,840. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.46 and 20 day price change is -$0.44 (-16.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 934,375. 50 day moving average is $2.69 and 50 day price change is -$0.68 ( -23.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,009,688. 200 day moving average is $3.29 and 200 day price change is -$1.71 (-43.29%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,920,892.

Other owners latest trading in Mustang Bio :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 117,199 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Mustang Bio

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 255,168 which equates to market value of $0.85M and appx 0.00% owners of Mustang Bio

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 18,423 which equates to market value of $61K and appx 0.00% owners of Mustang Bio

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 29.57% for Mustang Bio

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING