NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NanoString Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. NanoString Technologies Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of NanoString Technologies traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 69280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628447. Shares of NanoString Technologies were trading at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $86.42. While on yearly highs and lows, NanoString Technologies's today has traded high as $45.79 and has touched $44.98 on the downward trend.

NanoString Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

NanoString Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company earned $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Its revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NanoString Technologies has generated ($2.82) earnings per share over the last year (($2.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NanoString Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($2.22) per share. NanoString Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. NanoString Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2826727”.

Earnings for NanoString Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.19) to ($2.22) per share. The P/E ratio of NanoString Technologies is -19.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NanoString Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $44.56 And 5 day price change is $2.22 (5.14%) with average volume for 5 day average is 694,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $46.22 and 20 day price change is -$8.58 (-15.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 770,885. 50 day moving average is $52.33 and 50 day price change is -$15.94 ( -25.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 520,718. 200 day moving average is $62.39 and 200 day price change is -$19.25 (-29.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 546,620.

Other owners latest trading in NanoString Technologies :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 11,892 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of NanoString Technologies

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC were 11,993 which equates to market value of $0.58M and appx 0.00% owners of NanoString Technologies

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 44,901 which equates to market value of $2.16M and appx 0.10% owners of NanoString Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for NanoString Technologies

