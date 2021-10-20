NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NexImmune stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. NexImmune Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of NexImmune traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 11263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119124. Shares of NexImmune were trading at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.NexImmune has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $28.00. While on yearly highs and lows, NexImmune's today has traded high as $13.14 and has touched $12.40 on the downward trend.

NexImmune Earnings and What to expect:

NexImmune last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). NexImmune has generated ($26.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for NexImmune are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($2.62) per share. NexImmune has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for NexImmune are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($2.62) per share. The P/E ratio of NexImmune is -0.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $12.89 And 5 day price change is -$0.70 (-5.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 33,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.66 and 20 day price change is -$2.92 (-18.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 55,080. 50 day moving average is $14.14 and 50 day price change is $1.99 ( 18.86%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 106,536. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in NexImmune :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 29,614 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of NexImmune

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 7,343 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of NexImmune

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Walleye Capital LLC were 32,140 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of NexImmune

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.91% for NexImmune

