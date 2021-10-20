ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $72.00

ONEOK stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ONEOK stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $72.00. The analysts previously had $61.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ONEOK traded up $0.16 on tuesday, reaching $65.30. 530756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2477056. On tuesday, Shares of ONEOK closed at $65.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.ONEOK has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.29. While on yearly highs and lows, ONEOK today has traded high as $65.92 and has touched $64.74 on the downward trend.

ONEOK Earnings and What to expect:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$65.07 And 5 day price change is $2.09 (3.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,753,559. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $61.23 and 20 day price change is $10.51 (19.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,289,720. 50 day moving average is $56.18 and 50 day price change is $12.66 ( 24.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,217,934. 200 day moving average is $51.83 and 200 day price change is $25.98 (65.96%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,687,786.

Other owners latest trading in ONEOK :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Csenge Advisory Group were 8,112 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of ONEOK

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 79,149 which equates to market value of $4.59M and appx 0.00% owners of ONEOK

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 6,835 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.10% owners of ONEOK

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.04% for ONEOK

